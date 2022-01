August 26, 1948 – January 17, 2022

Michel Ray Marshall, 73, died in his home in Lander on January 17, 2022. The Funeral will be 1 pm, January 28, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wind River Ward, Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming.