Lander Councilors to discuss 2022 One Cent Tax Projects

The Lander City Council will hold a work session Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss city council member liaison appointments and nominations for city council president. City Public Works Director Lance Hopkin will also present an update on the 2022 one percent projects for the city and Councilor Missy White will make a presentation on Housing Opportunities. The meeting may be viewed on Zoom. See the agenda below:
