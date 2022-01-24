Increasing Clouds for Monday with light snow likely tonight

A quick-moving winter weather system will move in from the north, pushing southward Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Expect a quick dusting to 1″ inch of new snow for most lower elevations, with localized totals of 2+” possible, mainly in the high terrain.

Today’s high temperatures wisll be the mid to upper 30s for Dubois , Jeffrey City, Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis, in the low 30s for Worland and in the low 40s for Lander.

Tonight’s lows will mostly are expected to dip to 11 at Dubois, 12 at Worland, 13 at Shoshoni, 16 and Riverton and Lander, 17 at Jeffrey City, and 18 at Thermopolis.