FCSD#25 to hear Guiding Coalition Data, Award Flooring Bid at Rendezvous

The Riverton District #25 School Board will meet in regular session on Tuesday night, beginning with a special Guiding Coalition data presentation at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is set for the Central Office Meeting Room on North 5th West.

The regular meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. will include awarding of a bid for the Rendezvous Elementary School classroom and hallway flooring project to Gales Carpet One for $93,781.

Several job descriptions, for a Title 1 specialist and a Full-time building Substitute Teacher

Is up for approval, A resignation of RHS Math Teacher and coach Jennifer Campbell-Werbelow at the end of the school year will be discussed, and a number of information items will be presented.`

