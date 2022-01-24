Coroner has Unclaimed Remains of Washington Man

The Fremont County Coroner’s office said the remains of a deceased individual from Tumwater, Washington, have not been claimed by next of kin for disposition, or no next of kin have been found:

The individual was identified as 71-year-old Richard Edward Gray

Gray died on January 13th. Per Wyoming Statutes the time frame of five days since the discovery of the death passed on 1/19/2022. On that day, without claimant, and per that statute, the Coroner has started the process to see to the disposition of the body. Any and all persons in the community, or friends of the deceased, regardless of relation or affiliation with the deceased, may make claim upon the body for disposition. Anyone who wishes to make a claim, should call the coroner’s office at 307-856-7150.