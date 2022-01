February 24, 1981 – January 14, 2022

Andrew “Sass” Lonestar Addison, 40 years of age, died in Durango, Colorado on January 14, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1981 to Arilda Addison-Chavez in Lander, Wyoming.

A Wake service will be 7:00pm, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in the Family Home, 744 White Hawk Drive, Ethete, WY.

The Funeral Service will be 10am, Wednesday, January 26, 2022 also at the same address. Burial will follow in the Sharpnose Cemetery, Ethete, WY.