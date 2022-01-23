Two County Wrestlers Champs at Lander Tourney

The dozen or more buses outside of the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse in Lander Friday and Saturday were the tip off of something big was going on inside. Big it was as the Lander Valley Tigers hosted their annual Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
Wrestling powerhouse Afton-Star Valley came out on top in the team standings with 242 points, Douglas was the runner-up with 223.5 points and Pinedale captured third place with 167.5 points.
Two Fremont County athletes won championships including Dubois Ram Wyatt Trembly and Lander Valley’s Cody Cunningham. Other LVHS placers were: Coaltyn Laird 4th, Gabe Harris 5th and Chad Snyder 6th.
See all the weight class champions below:
106 lbs Kazzen Siler-Lyman
113 lbs Trey Smith-Cody
120 lbs Brayden Torstenbo-Rawlins
126 lbs Sefton Douglass-Lyman
132 lbs Jake Hammer-Pinedale
138 lbs Cody Phelps-Pinedale
145 lbs Colton Gelhausen-Pinedale
152 lbs Keltan Ewing-Douglas
160 lbs Lane Ewing-Douglas
170 lbs Wyatt Trembly-Dubois
182 lbs Zac Patterson-Star Valley
195 lbs Harrison Hoopes-Star Valley
220 lbs Carson Tims-Mountain View
285 lbs Cody Cunningham-Lander
