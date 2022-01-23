Breaking News

Two County Wrestlers Champs at Lander Tourney

Article Updated: January 23, 2022
Lander Valley High School hosted the big Lander Invite Tournament over the weekend. LVHS Photo

The dozen or more buses outside of the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse in Lander Friday and Saturday were the tip off of something big was going on inside. Big it was as the Lander Valley Tigers hosted their annual Invitational Wrestling Tournament. 

Wrestling powerhouse Afton-Star Valley came out on top in the team standings with 242 points, Douglas was the runner-up with 223.5 points and Pinedale captured third place with 167.5 points. 

Two Fremont County athletes won championships including Dubois Ram Wyatt Trembly and Lander Valley’s Cody Cunningham. Other LVHS placers were: Coaltyn Laird 4th, Gabe Harris 5th and Chad Snyder 6th.

See all the weight class champions below:

106 lbs        Kazzen Siler-Lyman

113 lbs        Trey Smith-Cody

120 lbs        Brayden Torstenbo-Rawlins

126 lbs        Sefton Douglass-Lyman

132 lbs        Jake Hammer-Pinedale

138 lbs        Cody Phelps-Pinedale

145 lbs        Colton Gelhausen-Pinedale

152 lbs        Keltan Ewing-Douglas

160 lbs        Lane Ewing-Douglas

170 lbs        Wyatt Trembly-Dubois

182 lbs        Zac Patterson-Star Valley

195 lbs        Harrison Hoopes-Star Valley

220 lbs        Carson Tims-Mountain View

285 lbs         Cody Cunningham-Lander

 

From Wyotoday.com Reports and Wyopreps.com



