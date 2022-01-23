Two County Wrestlers Champs at Lander Tourney

The dozen or more buses outside of the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse in Lander Friday and Saturday were the tip off of something big was going on inside. Big it was as the Lander Valley Tigers hosted their annual Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

Wrestling powerhouse Afton-Star Valley came out on top in the team standings with 242 points, Douglas was the runner-up with 223.5 points and Pinedale captured third place with 167.5 points.

Two Fremont County athletes won championships including Dubois Ram Wyatt Trembly and Lander Valley’s Cody Cunningham. Other LVHS placers were: Coaltyn Laird 4th, Gabe Harris 5th and Chad Snyder 6th.

See all the weight class champions below:

106 lbs Kazzen Siler-Lyman

113 lbs Trey Smith-Cody

120 lbs Brayden Torstenbo-Rawlins

126 lbs Sefton Douglass-Lyman

132 lbs Jake Hammer-Pinedale

138 lbs Cody Phelps-Pinedale

145 lbs Colton Gelhausen-Pinedale

152 lbs Keltan Ewing-Douglas

160 lbs Lane Ewing-Douglas

170 lbs Wyatt Trembly-Dubois

182 lbs Zac Patterson-Star Valley

195 lbs Harrison Hoopes-Star Valley

220 lbs Carson Tims-Mountain View

285 lbs Cody Cunningham-Lander

