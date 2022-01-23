Tiger Boys win their Invite this past weekend; Set New State Record in 200 Relay

The Lander Valley Tiger Swim Team hosted the Bruce Gresly Invited this past weekend at their home pool named after the late Tiger Coach.
Teams participating included Buffalo, Cheyenne South, Cody, Douglas, Green River, Kemmerer, Lander Valley, Rawlins, Riverton, and Rock Springs.
According to the meet results Lander Valley set a new state record in the 200 Medley relay with a time of 1:32.97. That’s an automatic All-American qualification time.
The host Tigers easily outdistanced the field in the team standings:
LanderValley 359
Buffalo 194
Cheyenne South 162
Rock Springs 144
Green River 138
Rawlins 98
Riverton 92
Cody 66
Kemmerer 62
Douglas 56