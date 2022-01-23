Tiger Boys win their Invite this past weekend; Set New State Record in 200 Relay

The Lander Valley Tiger Swim Team hosted the Bruce Gresly Invited this past weekend at their home pool named after the late Tiger Coach.

Teams participating included Buffalo, Cheyenne South, Cody, Douglas, Green River, Kemmerer, Lander Valley, Rawlins, Riverton, and Rock Springs.

According to the meet results Lander Valley set a new state record in the 200 Medley relay with a time of 1:32.97. That’s an automatic All-American qualification time.

The host Tigers easily outdistanced the field in the team standings:

LanderValley 359

Buffalo 194

Cheyenne South 162

Rock Springs 144

Green River 138

Rawlins 98

Riverton 92

Cody 66

Kemmerer 62

Douglas 56







