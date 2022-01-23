Wolverines, Warriors, Rams earn wins on Satuday

Below are Saturday’s scores from local high school games:
Riverton Boys 57, Casper Natrona 48
Casper Natrona Fillies 67 Riverton Lady Wolverines 31
Douglas Boys 55, Thermopolis 42
Douglas Lady Bearcats 69, Thermopolis Lady Cats 29
Worland Boys 68, Powell 50
Worland Lady Warriors 45, Powell Lady Panthers 43
BigPiney Boys 71, St.Stephens 60
Pig Piney Lady Punchers 63, St. Stephens Lady Eagles 22
Rocky Mountain Boys 46, Shoshoni 37
Rocky Mountain Lady Grizz 56, Shoshoni Lady Blue 15
Wind River at Wyoming Indian postponed to Feb. 15
Dubois Boys 66, Burlington 57
Burlington Lady Huskies 57, Dubois Lady Rams 11
Here are Friday night’s scores
Riverton Boys 56, Rock Springs 47. The Wolverines Johnson scored 21 points, had six rebounds and five steals to lead Riverton.
Rock Springs Girls 54, Riverton 21
Lander Valley 46, Powell 45 (OT). The Tigers Tisso Guina and Brenon Stauffenberg each had 16 points in leading the Tigers to a come-from-behind win at Powell. Stauffenberg hit the winning free throws in the final seconds of the game.
Lander Valley Lady Tigers 47, Powell 25
Newcastle 58, Thermopolis 56 (OT)
Newcastle Lady Doggies 50, Thermopolis 10
Worland 54, Lovell 32
Lovell Lady Bulldogs 54, Worland 45
Shoshoni 57, Greybull 52
Shoshoni Lady Blue 47, Greybull 42
Wyoming Indian 86, St. Stephens 78. The Eagles Jordan Barazza scorec 47 points in the loss
Wyoming Indian Lady Chief 70, St. Stephens 35
Big Piney at Wind River – postponed
Meeteetse Boys 52, Ten Sleep 34
Today:
Casper Natrona at Riverton 2 and 3:30 (KTAK 93.9)
Douglas at Thermopolis 2 and 3:30 p.m. (KDNO,101.7)
Powell at Worland, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Big Piney, 12:30 and 2 p.m.
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 and 3 p.m.
Wind River at Wyoming Indian – Postponed to Feb. 15
Dubois at Burlington, 12:00 and 1:30