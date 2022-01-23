Cowboys Down Lobos in Wild Shootout; Cowgirls downed at Utah State; Wrestlers won Individual bouts against OSU

The Wyoming Cowboys downed the New Mexico Lobos in a wild shootout inside the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday evening by a score of 93-91. The Pokes shot 58 percent from the field with the Lobos shooting 54 percent, as the Pokes move to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference for the best start since the 2014-15 season.



“That was our fourth game in eight days, and I want to thank the students and the fans for turning the Double A into the Dome of Doom there for a little while tonight,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “Our guys keep finding ways to win. They stuck together. There are some things we’re going to have to take from tonight and learn from them. You’re not going to win a lot of games if you allow teams to shoot 66 percent in the second half like we did tonight. Luckily, we shot 72 percent in the second half and did a good job of following the game plan of getting the ball inside to Maldo ( Hunter Maldonado ) and Graham (Ike). They both started out a little slow, but did a really good job to close.



Both team’s shot lights out in the second frame. Wyoming shot 73 percent in the stanza going 16-of-22 and went 15-of-17 inside the arc. The Lobos stayed in the game shooting 64 percent from the arc in the second half. The Lobos hit 10 threes in the contest, as Wyoming had held opponents to under 10 threes in 28-straight games.



“That is a team (New Mexico) if you look at their record you might not think the game should be as close as it was, but if you watch New Mexico in the other conference games they’ve played this year they’ve played everybody tough in this league,” Linder said. That game tonight was the same game Colorado State had to play the other night to get their win over New Mexico.”



The Pokes were led by Graham Ike with 29 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. He has scored 20 or more points in nine games. Hunter Maldonado added 25 points with seven assists and six rebounds. It marked the first time since Jan. 31, 2018 that two players scored 25 or more points in a game. Hayden Dalton had 26 points with Justin James adding 25 in a win at Colorado State.

Cowgirls Drop Road Contest at Utah State

Utah State had arguably its best offensive and shooting game of the season Saturday afternoon as the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team dropped its contest in Logan, 76-66.

Allyson Fertig got off to a good start, scoring the game’s first five points and pulling down three rebounds during that span to give UW the early lead. However, Utah State would respond with hot shooting from beyond-the-arc, hitting four 3-pointers in consecutive trips to take a 12-7 lead.

Following the first quarter media timeout, the Aggies continued their strong offensive effort while the Cowgirls struggled on that end and trailed 23-12 after one. USU closed the quarter on a 23-7 run after the strong opening for Wyoming.

In the second, it was Wyoming’s turn to find its offensive rhythm, thanks in large part to Quinn Weidemann’s eight early points in the frame, forcing a USU timeout with 7:24 left in the half with the Cowgirls trimming the deficit to 27-22. Wyoming would cut the deficit to within two, 29-27 but the Aggies would once again push the lead out, lengthening the lead to 40-31 in the later stages of the half.

UW would get a pair of layups in the final minute of the half, including a last-second steal by Tommi Olson, who hit Weidemann for a fastbreak layup as the buzzer sounded and the Cowgirls trailed 40-35 at halftime. Weidemann scored 10 points in the frame. USU shot 55.6-percent from the floor in the first half and hit 7-of-12 from 3-point range.

The Aggies began the second half just like it did the game, shooting lights-out in the third quarter, extending the lead up to as many as 15. UW meanwhile struggled to get the offense going in the third and trailed 57-47 with one quarter to play. Utah State cooled a little on the offensive end and Tess Barnes hit back-to-back 3-pointers as the Cowgirls got back within single digits before USU would get an offensive putback to end the frame.

In the fourth, Wyoming cut the deficit to 59-53 with 6:51 remaining, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Utah State extended the lead back out to double digits quickly. The Cowgirls would get to within single digits a few times in the fourth but didn’t quite have enough down the stretch. The Aggies salted things away late at the free-throw line.

Fertig notched her fourth double-double of the season in the loss as she led the way for the Cowgirls with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Bradshaw and Weidemann also finished in double figures on the day, scoring 15 and 14, respectively. Weidemann also added four steals on the defensive end. Barnes and Emily Mellema had nice games as Barnes had eight points and grabbed a pair of boards while Mellema chipped in with six points and had two steals.

For the game, UW shot 35.8-percent and hit just 5-of-26 from 3-point range. The Aggies, meanwhile, hit 42.4-percent from the field and knocked down 13-of-24 (54.2-percent) from deep.

UW will return home next week for a pair of games. The Cowgirls open the week January 26 at 6:30 p.m., as Boise State comes to Laramie for a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 3. The Cowgirls then close the month Jan. 29 against Nevada at 2 p.m.

