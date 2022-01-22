Friday Night’s Local Basketball Scores

Here are Friday night’s local boys and girls high school basketball scores
Riverton Boys 56, Rock Springs 47. The Wolverines Johnson scored 21 points, had six rebounds and five steals to lead Riverton.
Rock Springs Girls 54, Riverton 21
Lander Valley 46, Powell 45 (OT). The Tigers Tisso Guina and Brenon Stauffenberg each had 16 points in leading the Tigers to a come-from-behind win at Powell. Stauffenberg hit the winning free throws in the final seconds of the game.
Lander Valley Lady Tigers 47, Powell 25
Newcastle 58, Thermopolis 56 (OT)
Newcastle Lady Doggies 50, Thermopolis 10
Worland 54, Lovell 32
Lovell Lady Bulldogs 54, Worland 45
Shoshoni 57, Greybull 52
Shoshoni Lady Blue 47, Greybull 42
Wyoming Indian 86, St. Stephens 78. The Eagles Jordan Barazza scorec 47 points in the loss
Wyoming Indian Lady Chief 70, St. Stephens 35
Big Piney at Wind River – postponed
Meeteetse Boys 52, Ten Sleep 34
Today:
Casper Natrona at Riverton 2 and 3:30 (KTAK 93.9)
Douglas at Thermopolis 2 and 3:30 p.m. (KDNO,101.7)
Powell at Worland, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Big Piney, 12:30 and 2 p.m.
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 and 3 p.m.
Wind River at Wyoming Indian – Postponed to Feb. 15
Dubois at Burlington, 12:00 and 1:30