Friday Night’s Local Basketball Scores

Here are Friday night’s local boys and girls high school basketball scores

Riverton Boys 56, Rock Springs 47. The Wolverines Johnson scored 21 points, had six rebounds and five steals to lead Riverton.

Rock Springs Girls 54, Riverton 21

Lander Valley 46, Powell 45 (OT). The Tigers Tisso Guina and Brenon Stauffenberg each had 16 points in leading the Tigers to a come-from-behind win at Powell. Stauffenberg hit the winning free throws in the final seconds of the game.

Lander Valley Lady Tigers 47, Powell 25

Newcastle 58, Thermopolis 56 (OT)

Newcastle Lady Doggies 50, Thermopolis 10

Worland 54, Lovell 32

Lovell Lady Bulldogs 54, Worland 45

Shoshoni 57, Greybull 52

Shoshoni Lady Blue 47, Greybull 42

Wyoming Indian 86, St. Stephens 78. The Eagles Jordan Barazza scorec 47 points in the loss

Wyoming Indian Lady Chief 70, St. Stephens 35

Big Piney at Wind River – postponed

Meeteetse Boys 52, Ten Sleep 34

Today:

Casper Natrona at Riverton 2 and 3:30 (KTAK 93.9)

Douglas at Thermopolis 2 and 3:30 p.m. (KDNO,101.7)

Powell at Worland, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Big Piney, 12:30 and 2 p.m.

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Wind River at Wyoming Indian – Postponed to Feb. 15

Dubois at Burlington, 12:00 and 1:30