Wyoming Honor Farm has 13 COVID infected inmates

The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) on Friday announced that 83 inmates in its system have been infected with the COVID-19 Virus. Of that number, 14 inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton have tested Positive

There have been eight inmate deaths credited to the virus statewide.

The breakdown per institution:

Wyoming Medium Correction Institution at Torrington: 20 total cases including 12 staff and eight inmates.

Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton: 14 total cases, including one staff and 13 inmates

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp at Newcastle: nine total cases including eight staff and one inmate.

Wyoming Women’s Center at Lusk: two total cases, one staff and one inmate.

The Wyoming State Penitentiary at Rawlins: 38 total cases including 16 staff and 22 inmates.

According to a WDOC news release, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department’s health care provider, Corizon Health, in accordance with WDOC and CDC guidelines. The Department continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites as necessary.