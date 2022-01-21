Snow ending this afternoon, Clear skies tonight

Lingering snow across the east ends this afternoon. Skies clear overnight, so temperatures will drop into the low teens and single digits. Saturday looks to be a quiet weather day with partly cloudy skies and about average temperatures. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s for Dubois and across the Wind River and Bighorn basins. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s for Dubois, the low teens for the Wind River Basin and the mid to high single digits for the Bighorn Basin.