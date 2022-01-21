Red Desert Art; Quick Draw, Cowboy Ethics and Winter Astronomy on tap this weekend

Here are this weekend’s events around the Wind River Country

January 21st- March 5th – Lander – “Red Desert Audubon” show will take place at the Lander Art Center – Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 22, Central Wyoming College Arts Center – Free Quick Draw from 5-7 p.m. sponsored by the City of Riverton, CWC and the Riverton Chamber of Commerce. Bar 10 will provide a cash bar, Brown Sugar Roastry will provide appitizers and all art from the Quick Draw and the art show on exhibit will be available for purchase. There will also be a silent auction.

Saturday, Jan. 22 – Riverton – Cowboy Ethics Certification Training -9-5 – Rendezvous Elementary School, 414 North 4th West – Training for youth service professionals. Registration information at: http://wyomingyouth.org/event-registration/ This one day training is provided by the John P Ellbogen Foundation and is free of charge to the first 25 participants. Hotel accommodations are also covered for out of town registrants. Sponsored by Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming.

Sunday, Jan. 23 – Riverton – Fremont County Fair Royalty Contest and Clinic – 10-4 – Open riding at 9 a.m., horsemanship at 10 a.m. For more information call Pam Rivers at 856-9704 or [email protected] or Kenna Swegler at 851-2089 or [email protected]