Cowboys host New Mexico, Cowgirls at Logan, Poke Wrestling hosts Oregon St. all on Saturday

Here’s the weekend outlook for University of Wyoming Athletics for this coming weekend.

By UW Athletics Media Staff

Cowboy Basketball

After defeating San Jose State this weekin the AA, the Pokes improved to 14-2 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. The Cowboys carry a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s matchup with New Mexico at 5:30 p.m. It will be the GOLD RUSH game and everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear gold. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a FREE replica jersey t-shirt so be sure to arrive early! Tickets are still available and can be purchased HERE.

Also at Saturday’s game, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, will be hosting a Hearts for Hunger fundraising campaign to help fight food insecurity in Wyoming. Click HERE for more information on the Hearts for Hunger campaign.

Cowgirl Basketball

After a tough loss at Boise State, the Cowgirl basketball team looks to bounce back Saturday when it remains on the road to take on Utah State in Logan. The game tips off at 2 p.m. The loss dropped the Cowgirls to 6-8 on the season. Against Boise State, the Cowgirls’ McKinley Bradshaw scored 22 points marking the third consecutive game in which she scored 20 or more points. The Cowgirls led throughout much of the game but experienced a tough fourth quarter, and were outscored 28-11. Utah State brings a 5-12 record into Saturday’s game at Logan.

A reminder that the Cowgirls’ game with Boise State in Laramie, which was postponed earlier because of COVID issues, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m

Wyoming Wrestling

The Wyoming wrestling team has been facing a scheduling gauntlet of late and that trend continues Saturday, when the Pokes host Oregon State in the UniWyo Sports Complex. That match will begin at 1 p.m., and has been designated as Senior Day. The Cowboys dropped a couple of tough matches last week in Laramie, losing to Iowa State and North Dakota State. Saturday’s Oregon State match will be the final home event of the year for the Pokes. Fans can show their ticket for the Cowboy Basketball game later that afternoon and receive a $5 ticket to the match.