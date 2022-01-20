Wyoming Chapter NFF-CHF Wyoming Scholar Athlete Nominees Announced

— Written by Tim Harkin

— Story provided by gowyo.com

Wyoming High School Football Scholar-Athlete Nominees Announced

The Wyoming Chapter National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announces the 71 Scholar-Athlete nominees for 2021 from 20 of the state’s high schools.

From the list below, a total of 10 scholar-athletes will be named as finalists, including two nominees from the University of Wyoming. The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification, will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship.

Coaches from each high school playing football in Wyoming are encouraged to nominate their players who have a grade point average of 3.0 or better. Each nominated player will receive a certificate from the Wyoming Chapter.

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on Extra Curricular activities and Citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities. Leadership roles are a great incentive in scoring.

Other awards presented by the Wyoming Chapter will include a Courage and/or Perseverance Award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions. The chapter also awards selected state residents with an outstanding contribution to amateur football award, the greatest UW and High School fans, an award for lifetime contributions to football officiating and an honor for an outstanding assistant coach contribution.

The nominees, their school and their coach are copied below:

Josh Thompson Big Horn Moody

Drew Trotter Cody McFadden

Danny Becker Cody McFadden

Jonathan Williams Cody McFadden

Kellon George Cody McFadden

Nathan Wilson Cody McFadden

Treyson Dayton Cokeville Dayton

Braden Cantrell Casper Natrona Harshman

Roman Overstreet Casper Natrona Harshman

William Garlick Casper Natrona Harshman

Kaeden Wilxox Casper Natrona Harshman

Ashton Nash Casper Natrona Harshman

Tyler Hill Casper Natrona Harshman

Kaleb Borud Casper Natrona Harshman

Brendyn Nelson Casper Natrona Harshman

Koye Gilbert Cheyenne East Goff

Gavin Goff Cheyenne East Goff

Caleb Pugh Cheyenne East Goff

Gavyn Aumiller Cheyenne East Goff

Landon Whitt Cheyenne East Goff

Tucker Smith Cheyenne East Goff

Braxton Rosner Cheyenne East Goff

Kaleb Romero Cheyenne East Goff

Robert Pino Cheyenne East Goff

Brian Mead Cheyenne East Goff

Landen LaRue Cheyenne East Goff

Floyd Tatum Cheyenne East Goff

Matthew Jaquot Cheyenne East Goff

Zaudan Wawhkyung Cheyenne East Goff

Koye Gilbert Encampment Wilford

Rylan Wehr Douglas Rhodes

Jayden Archuleta Douglas Rhodes

Kyle Logar Douglas Rhodes

Dylan Taylor Green River Cuthbertson

Tommy Skidmore Kemmerer Jerrigan

Matt McMillian Kemmerer Jerrigan

Dace Bennett Meeteetse Hagen

Kalvin Erickson Meeteetse Hagen

Jonathan Blessing Meeteetse Hagen

Zayne Linder Moorcroft Santistevan

Ty Sweeter Pine Bluffs Gray

Brock Bider Rock Springs Leinhardt

Cadon Shacklee Rock Springs Leinhardt

Isaac Schoefiled Rock Springs Leinhardt

Andrew Skorz Rock Springs Leinhardt

Braeden Cash Shoshoni Truempler

Duke Gibbel Shoshoni Truempler

Rich Hall Sheridan Mowry

Brock Steel Sheridan Mowry

Carl Askins Sheridan Mowry

Rudy Osborne Sheridan Mowry

Texas Tanner Sheridan Mowry

Tyler Omseth Sheridan Mowry

Ezra Eckland Sheridan Mowry

Matthew Ingalias Sheridan Mowry

Cody Kilpatrick Sheridan Mowry

Jim Strobbe Sheridan Mowry

Caden Steel Sheridan Mowry

Lucas Chappell Star Valley Young

Wyatt McDermott Thermopolis McPhie.

Cade Ayers Thunder Basin Pikula

Ethan Cox Thunder Basin Pikula

Ryan Baker Thunder Basin Pikula

Isaiah Haliburton Thunder Basin Pikula

Caden Randall Thunder Basin Pikula

Aiden Mitchell Thunder Basin Pikula

Brandon Lanston Thunder Basin Pikula

Kolter DeKay Thunder Basin Pikula

Ryan Jordan Thunder Basin Pikula

Justin Dennison Thunder Basin Pikula

McKale Holte Thunder Basin Pikula

Rodee Brow Wheatland Bohlander

The finalists will be announced in February.