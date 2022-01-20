Breaking News

Sports Update 1/20/22; Cougars reset game with WIHS

Travis Gupton
Article Updated: January 20, 2022
Comments Off on Sports Update 1/20/22; Cougars reset game with WIHS

This Just In: Wind River has rescheduled Saturday’s basketball games with Wyoming Indian to Tuesday, Feb. 15, 5:30 and 7 p.m. due to Covid. The Wind River wrestling team will not compete this weekend.

Post navigation

Posted in: