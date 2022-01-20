Lander Digest: Lawsuit against City; New Job Description approved; LIFT Committee seeking Applications

City sued over alleged violation of rights and discrimination

The City of Lander and Public Works Director Lance Hopkin are being sued in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne by a former employee who alleges he was denied due process before being forced out of his job, according to a report in the Cowboy State Daily.

Michael Clancy filed the suit and additionally claimed that he was discriminated against due to his status as a member of the Wyoming National Guard. Clancy claimed he was deployed twice by the National Guard, but benefits owed him, including reinstatement to his job at the city’s Water Treatment Plant, were denied upon his return from his second deployment.

Clancy claimed Hopkin and the City violated his federal and state due process rights and discriminated against him due to his status as a member of the National Guard.

See details of the suit here.

Job Description approved

The City Council has approved a job description for the new position at city hall of Community Development Coordinator (CDC). According to city documents, the CDC would be responsible for planning, coordinating and implementing community engagement in the city, including, but not limited to, city events, state-wide conferences, public information, and other community attractions.

The position would report to and be under the general supervision from the city clerk and assistant mayor.

A similar position under former Mayor Del McOmie was held by Gary Michaud, but that position was not filled. Michaud is now the director of the Wind River Bus Lines for the Fremont County Association of Governments.

LIFT Seeking Grant Applications

The City of Lander’s half-cent economic development tax committee is now seeing its second round of applications for a share of the city’s revenue from the tax.

The first distribution from the program was made last year.

According to a city document, the goal of the Lander Investment for Tomorrow, or LIFT, is to invest Lander’s portion of the revenues back into the Lander economy by providing funding to businesses or organizations. LIFT documents indicate “it is vital that the economic development sales tax is invested to continue growth and prosperity,” in the city.