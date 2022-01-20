Cody man charged with Escape from treatment center

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday that PHILLIP AARON DOBBINS, 44, of Cody, Wyoming was arrested on January 5 on a charge of escape from custody and appeared before Chief United States Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for March 14, 2022, and Dobbins was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

The indictment alleges that on or about October 5, 2021, Dobbins escaped from the custody of The Life House of Sheridan, Wyoming, a residential treatment center, which had been ordered by Chief United States Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin through an order of detention pending trial issued on October 5, 2021 in connection with felony charges pending in United States v. Phillip Aaron Dobbins, 21-CR-84-F.

Dobbins faces up to five years imprisonment, up to three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

This crime is being investigated by the United States Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

–US Attorney’s Office news release