Wyoming Football Announces the Official Signing of Five Transfers

— Story provided by gowyo.com
— Written by Tim Harkins
Laramie, Wyo. (Jan. 19, 2022) — The Wyoming Football program has added five talented individuals to their 2022 football roster. Four transfers from FBS programs and one junior-college transfer have all officially signed scholarship agreements to become Cowboys. Of the four FBS transfers, two will come to Wyoming from Big Ten Schools (Michigan State and Wisconsin), one from the SEC (Ole Miss) and one from Utah State of the Mountain West Conference. The group of transfers includes two quarterbacks, two cornerbacks and one linebacker.
Joining the Cowboy offense will be junior quarterback Andrew Peasley, who transfers to Wyoming from Utah State, and sophomore quarterback Evan Svoboda, from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. Peasley brings with him previous starting experience in the Mountain West Conference. He earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors as a sophomore in 2020. Svoboda is the one JC transfer that the Cowboys have signed thus far this year. He spent his freshman season of 2021 at Snow College, but had also been recruited by the Wyoming coaching staff when he was in high school at Red Mountain High in Mesa, Ariz.
At cornerback, senior Deron Harrell is transferring to Wyoming from the University of Wisconsin of the Big Ten and junior Jakorey Hawkins is coming to Wyoming from Ole Miss of the SEC. Both Harrell and Hawkins bring previous FBS starting experience to the Cowboys. Harrell has one year of eligibility remaining, and Hawkins has two years left to play at the collegiate level.
Also joining the Cowboy defense will be sophomore linebacker Cole DeMarzo, who is coming to Wyoming from Michigan State of the Big Ten. DeMarzo redshirted his freshman season of 2020 at MSU and was on the Spartans’ 2021 squad that posted an 11-2 record.
“We are certainly excited about the addition of these young men to our program,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “They all have a deep desire to add great value to Cowboy Football, and we believe they will help move our program forward in a positive direction heading into next season.”