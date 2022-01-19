Three more succumb to COVID 19 locally

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting three additional local deaths as a result of COVID-19 making Fremont County’s death toll from the virus at 169 and Hot Springs County’s 13.

The latest to die were identified as:

An adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Statewide there are now 1,601 deaths attributed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.