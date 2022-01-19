October 15, 1932 – January 8, 2022

With sadness, love and profound gratitude, the family of Myra Simonson Crerar announces her peaceful passing caused by old age, on January 8th at the home of her son, James Simonson.

Born on October 15th 1932 in Mountain View Wyoming, Ezmyrah Fackrell was the eleventh of twelve children born at the ranch her family homesteaded in the Uinta mountains. Myra attended and graduated from high school in Mountain View, moving to Lander in 1968.

She worked at the Noble Hotel, Nu-Way Café, and retired from the Wyoming State Training School. Myra loved music and dancing and could be found many a Saturday night at the El Toro Club in Hudson. She was a devoted member of the VFW Auxiliary Club. Myra was an independent woman and a committed mother of five children.

She is survived by her youngest sister Elna Rae Roblyer; her two daughters, Vickie Simonson (Mark) Memmer and Lisa Simonson; her three sons Earl Mark Brady, Joe (Sara) Simonson, and James (Lezley) Simonson. Myra has nine grandchildren: Chris and Jordan whose mother is Lisa Klingelhoets, Martel and Nicholas whose mother is Vickie Memmer, Kade, Kaleb, Kyra, and Kambri whose father is James Simonson. She also has three great grandchildren Hunter, Eleanor and Evelyn.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Willie Lee Brady whose father is Mark Brady, who died at age 11.

Over the past few years, we had the opportunity to care for Myra in our homes as she had always said she wanted. This has been a special time for us to prepare, share stories, dance, laugh, and cry together. We would like to thank all of our wonderful husbands, wives, children, caregivers, The Senior Citizens Center and Hospice of Lander and Jackson, who all helped make the journey better for our family and for Myra.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22nd at the Wind River Community Church located at 120 Valley View Drive, Lander, WY. Interment will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.

