April 13, 1934 – January 12, 2022

Marilyn Mae (Truitt) Husman, the middle of five children of Fern Agnes (Ekis) and Corwin William Truitt, was born on April 13, 1934 in Sheridan, Wyoming. She enjoyed her life growing up on the farm in Sheridan where she loved to ride horses. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1953, she met Edward Lee Husman while she was working at the soda counter of the local drug store.

On June 6, 1954, a brisk 50 degree day, Marilyn and Ed were joined in matrimony in Sheridan, Wyoming. In 1955, Ed was drafted into the Army and the couple lived in Sidney, Nebraska, New York, New York, El Paso and Brownsville, Texas, as well as Cody and Rawlins, Wyoming before making their home in Worland, Wyoming in 1982. They became parents to five children: Carolee, Vikki, Rick, Perry and Karen.

While raising their children, Marilyn held the titles of: Army wife, baseball, cheer and gymnastics mom as well as 4H and Job’s Daughters leader. She worked for many years as an office manager and in childcare before she and her husband opened Center Stage, a candy and tobacco store in the old Kerby Theater in Worland. After twelve amazing years as a business owner she hung up her apron and focused on caring for Ed until he passed. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where throughout her years she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible Study Leader, Deacon, Elder and Choir member. Her strong work ethic and values came through in everything she accomplished. She was a talented baker and candy maker, enjoyed sewing, caring for her plants and she was an avid doll collector. She loved feeding the fish with her grandkids and sipping her coffee by the lake in Okoboji, Iowa. Most of all, Marilyn loved being a caretaker and keeping up with her family’s daily lives. She cherished the time spent with her family. She will always be remembered as tough as nails and sweet as honey.

Marilyn passed away January 12, 2022 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming surrounded by her family at eighty-seven years of age.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Vikki (Doug) Williams of Okoboji, Iowa and her children, son, William “Perry” (Julie) Husman of Spirit Lake, Iowa and their children, daughter, Karen (Robb) Williamson of Lander, Wyoming and their children, Josh (Rick Husman) Pomeroy; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor Griffith and Colleen Hall, sister-in-law, Loretta Truitt and several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Ed; infant daughter, Carolee and son, Kenneth “Rick” Husman; son-in-law, Jon Reeves; her parents and in-laws; her sister, Wilma “Billie” Muller and brother, William “Baron” Truitt.

Cremation has taken place and the family will have a private service over the summer at Marilyn’s favorite spot in the Bighorn Mountains.

Hudson’s Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory in Lander, Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.