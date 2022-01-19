COVID-19 Surging again in Fremont County

The COVID-19 Virus has again seen a huge increase in Fremont County with now 450 lab confirmed active cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s a total of 318 new cases since earlier this week.

Hot Springs County has five active cases and Washakie County 30.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported that in the last two weeks, Fremont County has seen 845 active cases of the virus, mostly of the Delta Variety and only 11 cases of the Omicron variant.

The Wyoming Hospital Association reports two COVID-19 patients at SageWest Health Care hospital in Lander today, including two ICU cases while the Riverton hospital reports one COVID inpatient.

The latest release from the WDH noted three more local deaths from the virus.