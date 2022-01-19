Breaking News

COVID-19 Protocols Now in Place at Wind River Cares Clinics due to rise in cases

News Director
Article Updated: January 19, 2022
Comments Off on COVID-19 Protocols Now in Place at Wind River Cares Clinics due to rise in cases

Due to the exponential rise of COVID cases; WRFCHC will implement the following COVID19 protocols immediately and until further notice:

 • Security and Staff will be directing traffic at each clinic.  Use caution when visiting these areas.

 • Screening and Triaging patients before entering the Clinic.

 • All Pharmacy services are curbside until further notice.  Call the direct number that is posted at the clinic you are visiting.  Direct lines can be found online at www.windriver.care

 • Only Pharmacy and Urgent Care services at Riverton Clinic are available during posted hours.   

 • Only emergency services are available for Dental and Optometry patients; staff will contact you and your appointment will be rescheduled.

 • COVID testing and vaccinations are available during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8 AM till 3 PM ONLY.  Testing at the Curative Sites is faster and results return within a few days of the test.

 • For your safety and ours, your appointment with your primary care provider can be held through our telehealth services or we can reschedule you for a later date. Urgent care services will still be made available.

 WRFCHC thanks you all for your continued patience, support, and cooperation during this difficult time. 

Post navigation

Posted in: