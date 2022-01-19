COVID-19 Protocols Now in Place at Wind River Cares Clinics due to rise in cases

Due to the exponential rise of COVID cases; WRFCHC will implement the following COVID19 protocols immediately and until further notice:

• Security and Staff will be directing traffic at each clinic. Use caution when visiting these areas.

• Screening and Triaging patients before entering the Clinic.

• All Pharmacy services are curbside until further notice. Call the direct number that is posted at the clinic you are visiting. Direct lines can be found online at www.windriver.care.

• Only Pharmacy and Urgent Care services at Riverton Clinic are available during posted hours.

• Only emergency services are available for Dental and Optometry patients; staff will contact you and your appointment will be rescheduled.

• COVID testing and vaccinations are available during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8 AM till 3 PM ONLY. Testing at the Curative Sites is faster and results return within a few days of the test.

• For your safety and ours, your appointment with your primary care provider can be held through our telehealth services or we can reschedule you for a later date. Urgent care services will still be made available.

WRFCHC thanks you all for your continued patience, support, and cooperation during this difficult time.