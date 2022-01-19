March 20, 1935 – January 11, 2022

Christine Hale Keevert, age 86, passed away on January 11, 2022 in Lander, Wyoming.

Christine was born on March 20, 1935 to Owen John Hale and Caroline Johanna (Wentz) Hale in Casper, Wyoming.

She was raised in Casper, Midwest and Lander, Wyoming. Her mother died when she was 5 and her father later married Wanda Marshall. Christine graduated from high school in 1953. She married George Keevert on Halloween 1956. She worked in a nursing home, as a secretary, and as a librarian. She and George moved to Lander following retirement.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, her husband George, siblings Charlotte, Oneita, John, Mary Louise and step-sister Martha.

She is survived by her children; Kathleen (Wayne) Huff, Owen (Simone) Keevert, Roulette Keevert and Georgette Keevert; grandchildren, Chris, Nik, Anna and Zac, Conrad, Steve, Jessie, Luke and Amber; nieces Caroline Doughty and Rebecca Renstrom and numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 163 Leedy Drive, Lander, Wyoming 82520 with Father James Schumacher officiating.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 1:00 PM at Highland Cemetery, 1860 E 12th St, Casper, WY 82601.

