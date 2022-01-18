Two wrestling duals cancelled this week.

Wresters Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Two different wrestling duals have been canceled for the week.

Today the duel between Thermopolis and Lander Valley was canceled. According to the Thermopolis Activities Director Brandon Deromedi the cancellation was not COVID related but an agreement between both coaches to give their teams an extra few days to rest before the Lander Invite on Friday and Saturday.

Wyoming Indian was also scheduled for a duel with Wind River on Thursday that was also canceled. Wind River head wrestling coach Kyle Hunter said the cancellation was due to “scheduling issues.” All schools are scheduled to take part in Ron Thon on the 27th and 28th at Riverton High School.