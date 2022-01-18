Proposal advanced to merge Lander museums; Meeting set for Feb. 8th to discuss

The Fremont County Commissioners are considering a proposal to merge the Fremont County Pioneer Museum in Lander with the Museum of the American West (MAW) , also in Lander. The museums are adjacent to each other in West Lander.

The item popped up at today’s commissioner’s meeting in Lander.

Citing a lack of specific information on the proposal, Chairman Travis Becker suggested a meeting between the parties to discuss the idea.

Commissioner Mike Jones noted the MAW Board is aging along with their volunteer base and the time might be right to consider such a consolidation.

Becker said the board needed to bring in the county’s museum director as well.

“We need to know what MAW is thinking,” Jones said, “Would this be a burden or could be this a net gain for us. There are lots of opinions on this. I think it’s worth exploring to bring those two together and see where it leads.

With that, County Clerk Julie Freese said the option to combine the two entities “has been a sideline discussion for quite some time.

Becker then suggested February 8th as a time for all parties to get together and to bring with them the balance sheets and financial information. “We need to see their long term everything, we want to see the whole picture,” Becker said.