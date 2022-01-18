Lander seeking Challenge Grant Dollars for park development

The city of Lander has announced a Valentine’s Day Challenge for the community to help develop outdoor recreation for future generations.

Mayor Monte Richardson, speaking on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program, said an anonymous donor has provided a $10,000 challenge grant to cover the cost of purchasing new park lands. “This means your donation will be matched 100 percent by the Valentines’s Day Challenge Grant through February 14th,” he said.

The city, Richardson said, recently acquired 36.4 acres of land in Northeast Lander, basically north of Poor Farm Road and East of North 1st Street. The site includes 1,270 linear feet of river bank along the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River.

Planning for the future uses of the park will begin this winter. Park development will begin this summer through 2025 as fundraising continues for park amenities.

The purchase of the park land was made possible by the Land and Water Conservation Fund to the tune of $250,000, the Lander Recreation Board grant of $10,000, and $72,287 of other grants.

For more information, contact the City of Lander.