LARAMIE, Wyo. (1/18/22) – University of Wyoming swimmer Maisyn Klimczak was honored this week as the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week. She garnered the award after a strong meet against Colorado School of Mines.

Klimczak started her meet off in style, winning the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:53.39. She closed the meet in fine form, taking third in the 200-yard backstroke after clocking in at 2:11.66.

Wyoming returns to action Jan. 28-29 at UNLV.