Freese: Commission District Lines may not move much

The process of redistricting Fremont County’s five commissioner districts is underway and County Clerk Julie Freese said Tuesday morning that only minor changes would be needed to the current plan. Those changes would be in voting precincts that are split and not contiguous.

“The people who will benefit are in Crowheart, Kinnear and Morton where there were a lot of splits that have been eliminated,” Freese said. Other minor changes were south of Lander near the Rawlins intersection where the commission boundary line was moved a short distance to the West and in Riverton where additional Native American residences were included in Commission District 3.

“The whole point of today is to let you see how it looks. The next step is up to you guys,” Freese said.

Election Supervisor Margy Irvine noted that since that there are four state legislative districts in the county (excepting Shoshoni and Lysite which are in a Bighorn Basin district) and there are five county commissioner districts, the state legislative district boundaries could not be used.

Chairman Travis Becker said it was his opinion not to move a boundary “if we don’t have to. It looks good now.”

Freese quoted State Senator Cale Case about changing boundary lines. “It’s like Whack-a-Mole, you move one thing and something else needs to be addressed.”

Freese noted that each district, with the minor changes, are all within the statutory deviation guidelines.