Advertising for Bids to reconstruct Country Acres Road now published

The Fremont County Transportation Department has begun advertising for sealed bids for the reconstruction of the Country Acres Road north of Riverton between Highway 789 and North 8th West.

Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks told the commissioners that the bids will be due on February 9th at 2 p.m.

The project, estimated total cost of $1,929,432, will be funded from the Fix Our Roads One Cent Tax Account.

According to the Transportation department notice, the prlject consists of intersection improvements, canal crossing replacement and surfacing rehabilitation. The project also includes 4,550 cubic yards of unclassified excavation, 56 feet of box culver installation, 3,488 square yards of full depth asphalt, 8,322 square yards of asphalt overlay plus an irrigation ditch relocation, piping, signing reclamation including seeding and traffic control.

Financial Aid Specialist Michelle Neuenscwander said there were plenty of funds in the one percent account for the project, which currently totaled $4.7 million dollars.