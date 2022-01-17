Wolverines start conference season 1-0 with win against Cody

Tanner Johnson’s 16 points against the Cody Broncs gave the push the Riverton Wolverines needed on Saturday for a 46-42 win in Riverton.

Johnson got an early three fouls in the first half but did not get another foul the rest of the game.

Neither team could get much of a lead in the first half. The Wolverines took an early 12-9 lead after one quarter and that was the largest lead in the first half.

Johnson did not play much of the second quarter because of his early foul trouble.

Entering halftime the Wolverines trailed by one point 23-22.

Both teams could not find offense in the third quarter scoring a combined 11 points.

It wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter that the offense started sparking for both teams as they traded baskets.

Johnson and Parker Paxton in the waning moments of the game scored clutch baskets that pushed the Wolverines over the hump to the win.

Riverton split the weekend after losing to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds on Friday afternoon, 52-38.

The Wolverines are now 1-0 in the 4A Northwest Conference and are first in the conference as they prepare for the Rock Springs Tigers on Friday in Rock Springs and then the Natrona County Mustangs in Riverton on Saturday.