DWUI, Failure to Appear, Theft and Check Fraud Arrests Reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 78 calls for service. During that same time period the county’s ambulances were dispatched 59 times. There were three fire calls.

12 persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including three driving while under the influence charges, one other alcohol-related charge, two felony charges and 28 misdemeanor charges.

The Detention Center currently has 184 inmates that it is responsible for. Of these, `179 are bing held in the Lander jail, one is on home detention and four inmates are being housed out of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law: