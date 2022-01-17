Tigers come away from Jackson with optimism for the Conference Schedule

One week after Lander Valley’s first of the back-to-back games against Jackson Hole High School in consecutive weeks, which were runaways, this time in Jackson, the games were much closer.

The Lady Tigers improved their record to 5-3 with 54-34 win over the Jackson girls while the Tigers slipped to 2-6 with a 63-47 loss to the Broncs.

Last week in Lander, the Lady Tigers triumphed 63-34 but Jackson played a much better game in the home gym but still lost 54-24. LVHS led at the end of the third by a dozen, and then outscored the Lady Broncs 18-8 in the final eight minutes to win going away.

After trailing in last week’s game by 20 points at Lander, the Tigers pulled to within one point, 35-34 in the second half on a Brenon Stauffenberg trey in Jackson before the home team used its height to win by blocking shots and scoring beyond the arc. The Bronc’s Al Fowler took the air out of the Tiger’s sail with six three pointers, four after Lander had rallied. The final score was 63-47. The Broncs 6′-7″ Forward Andrew Hanna, a sophomore, combined with fellow 10th grader Gavin Keelin at 6’5″ to create a wall around the basket to block shots and grab rebounds. The Tigers were able to hit from the perimeter for seven buckets beyond the arc, but it wasn’t enough.

A high point for the Tigers was when 6′ Senior Bryce Denton entered the game late and hit back-to-back treys, the last one at the final buzzer sending the Lander Fans into a frenzy.

Lander fans erupted when Denton hit his second trey.

“I was extremely proud of the team to fight back,” said LVHS Boys Coach Stu Mullins. “We learned some things tonight and we have a much better taste in our mouths this week. They responded like I wanted them to. Everything we’ve done up to this point was to prepare us for conference, which begins at Powell this coming week.” The Tigers front loaded their schedule with bigger Class 4-A teams. “We won’t have those big guys in our conference play,” he said, referring to Hanna and Keelin.

In the girls game, three Lady Tigers ended in Double figure scoring with Demi Stauffenberg at 13, Whitney Hansen with 12 and Kira Friday coming off the bench to score a season high 11 points. Megan Winfield just missed dougle digits, finishing with nine.

Racel Noyce was the high scorer for Jackson with 11.

In the boys game, Tisso Guina led the Tigers with 15 points and Benon Stauffenberg finished with 13.