Peck resigns CWC Board Seat to seek employment at WyomingPBS.

There is a vacancy in the Riverton Subdistrict for the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees. Board Chairman Steve Peck announced his resignation on Friday in an email to President Brad Tyndall and the board. Peck, who just sold The Ranger where he was publisher, has applied for a position at Wyoming PBS, which would make him ineligible to retain his seat as he would become a college employee if hired at the public television station.

Just last month, Peck was elected the new chair of the board after having served as vice-chairman for the past two years. He’s served eight y ea5r on the college board.

“I don’t want the station to consider an employment application from a sitting trustee,” Peck said in making his announcement, “to avoid the possible appearance of using leverage as a trustee to gain employment from CWC.

He said if he was not hired, he would reapply for the CWC seat.