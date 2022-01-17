Domestic Battery, Marijuana Possession, Public Intox and warrant arrest reported

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests/Citations 1/13 to 1/14/22

Treyvale BigMedicine, 26, Riverton, Arrested for Domestic Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, at 2:16 p.m. on the 13that an address on Navaho Avenue

Allen Whiteplume, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 2;23 p.m. at the Riverton Post Office on the 13th

Robert Parra, 18, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 9:48 p.m. on the 13th at an address on East Park Avenue

Arrests/Citations 12/28to 12/29

Chad Woundedface, 36, Billings, MT, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Open Container at 9:45 a.m. on North 9th East and East Lincoln

Stephanie Park, 33, Riverton, Arrested for Child Abuse at 12:03 p.m. at an address on Commanche Court

Sherri Smith, 47, Riverton, Arrested on a warrant from Fremont County at 7:19 p.m. at an address on East Washington

Ernesto Rodriguez, 38, Farmington, UT, Arrested for Trespassing at an address on East Sunset Drive at 12:44 a.m. on the 29th.

Arrests/Citations 12/21to 12/22

Brian Dodge, 26, Riverton Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 1:57 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing

James Jenkins, 41, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:58 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard

Adele Hutchinson, 44, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and Eluding Police at 12:00 a.m. on East Pershing Avenue

Arron C’Hair, 44, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:55 a.m. on North Federal Boulevard

Arrests/Citations 12/17 to 12/20

A report of an assault is under investigation from an incident at 12:20 pm.on Friday

Dustin Maldonado, 24, Riverton, Arrested at 9:41 p.m. on Friday on South Federal Boulevard.

Trishanna Monroe, 43, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and a Fremont County Warrant at 10:56 p.m. on South Federal Boulevard.

A 19-year-old Male of Riverton was cited for Minor In Possession, Minor Under the Influjence at 12:26 a.m. on East Adams Avenue on Saturday.

Jaylee Sittingeagle, 27, Arapahoe, Arrested at 3:38 p.m. on Sunday for Battery in the 800 block of East Main Street.

Anna Loneman, 59, Ethete, Arrested at 6:22 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard on a Fremont County warrant.

Arrests/Citations 12/10 to 12/13

Windy Boy Yellowplume, 22, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 10:50 a.m. at North Federal and East Park

Steven Brewer, 44, Riverton, Arrested on a warrant from Laramie County at 3:32 p.m. at an address on West Adams Avenue

Shaniece Headley, 28, Riverton, Arrested for Interference with Police and Trespassing at 9:04 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard

Harley Guina, 28, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:41 a.m. Saturday on East Main Street.

Robert Willow, 41, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:57 a.m. in the 200 block of North Federal

Skye Willow, 28, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of Alcohol in Public and Interference with Police at 4:45 p.m. on East Fremont Avenue

Dustin Headley, 30, Riverton, was Arrested for Domestic Battery at 8:36 p.m. on South 12th Street East

Jude Jenkins, 40, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 1:05 a.m. on Monday at an address on College Hill Drive