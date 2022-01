The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday morning will begin the process of reviewing the commissioner election districts with new population numbers from the U.S. Census. The review is a once every ten years discussion and establishes the boundaries for the five commissioner districts in the county.

The Commission will also begin discussions on its 2022-23 fiscal year budget process and will meet with the County Assessor and Treasurer as the County Boundary Board.

See the full agenda belowl