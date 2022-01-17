Brink goes 3-0 on the weekend in singles action for Cowgirls

TULSA, Okla. (Jan. 16, 2022) – The Wyoming tennis team completed competition at the Tulsa Hurricane Invite Sunday, closing play with the doubles’ portion of its match against Montana State, which began Saturday and ending with a match against host-Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricanes defeated the Cowgirls 6-1 Sunday morning. Noesjka Brink continued her strong play over the weekend, as she picked up the Cowgirls’ lone win against Tulsa. Brink defeated Shura Poppe 6-3 and 7-6 to pick up her third singles victory of the invite. Brink has won all four of her singles’ matches to begin dual play this season.

In doubles’ play against Montana State, the Cowgirls responded after losing 4-of-6 on the singles’ side of play Saturday, to sweep all three doubles matchups against the Bobcats to take that point. MSU would win the two-day match, 4-3.

The tandem of Maria Oreshkina and Ida Krause defeated the Bobcats’ Van Baelen and Cuquerella at the No. 1 spot. While Brink and Mihaela Kaftanova at No. 2 and Ana Fernandez and Lucia Malinak at No. 3, won 6-3 and 6-4, respectively.

The Cowgirls close out their opening few days of play in the Sooner State with a trip to No. 19 Oklahoma Monday, January 17 at 4 p.m., Mountain Time.

Wyoming at Tulsa

1/16/22 at the Tulsa Hurricane Invite in Tulsa, Okla.

Tulsa 6, Wyoming 1

Doubles Competition

1. Rozenkova/Berlanga (Tulsa) def. Oreshkina/Krause (Wyoming) 6-0

2. Monfort/Poppe (Tulsa) def. Kaftanova/Brink (Wyoming) 6-1

3. Hutchings/Martinez (Tulsa) def. Fernandez/Malinak (Wyoming) 6-3

Singles Competition

1. Laia Conde Monfort (Tulsa) def. Maria Oreshkina (Wyoming) 6-4, 6-2

2. Noesjka Brink (Wyoming) def. Shura Poppe (Tulsa) 6-3, 7-6 (6)

3. Maria Berlanga (Tulsa) def. Ida Krause (Wyoming) 6-1, 6-0

4. Valeryia Rozenkova (Tulsa) def. Ana Fernandez 6-4, 6-4

5. Lian Benedejcic (Tulsa) def. Lucia Malinak (Wyoming) 6-3, 6-3

6. Leonor Oliveira (Tulsa) def. Serina Abriola (Wyoming0 6-2, 6-4