UW Cheer Team at National Championships Today

The University of Wyoming Cheer Team will be competing at the 2022 Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) College Cheerleading National Championships on Friday, Jan. 14. The championships are being held at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fl

Semifinal competition will begin at 12:45 p.m., Mountain Time on Friday in the Field House building.

Among the other 16 teams competing in the D1A FBS College Game Day Division will be: Boise State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Miami (Fla.), Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, New Mexico, Ole Miss, South Florida, Syracuse, Tennessee, Troy and UTEP.

The Top 9 teams will advance to the UCA College Finals, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., Mountain Time on Friday in the Arena South Facility.

Live Streaming of the National Championships will be available live on Varsity TV and https://www.varsity.com/ with a monthly or annual subscription.

The direct link to Varsity TV may be found at https://tv.varsity.com