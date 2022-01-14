Supt. of Education Balow resigned; Governor thanks her for service to the state

Jilliam Balow, WDE Image

Governor Gordon has issued the following statement thanking Superintendent Jillian Balow for her service to the state. Superintendent Balow announced today she is resigning to become Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education.

“I have enjoyed working alongside Superintendent Balow for the past seven years in my roles as Treasurer and Governor, making her the second-longest currently serving statewide elected officer. We will miss her experience and expertise. She has worked to improve our state’s education system, and I thank her for her efforts. Her service to the State has been exemplary, and I wish her well in her new role.”

The Superintendent’s resignation is effective January 16. Governor Gordon is informing the Republican Party Central Committee, which will have 15 days to submit three candidates to the Governor for consideration. The Governor will then have five days to appoint a new Superintendent from the names submitted. That individual will serve for the remainder of Balow’s term.