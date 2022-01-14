Basketball home at Riverton, on the road for other local teams

Riverton’s Lady Wolverines look to ride the momentum of two straight wins this upcoming weekend when they open conference play against Cheyenne East and Cody on Friday and Saturday respectively at Wolverine Gym. Game times tonight are at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Listen in on KTAK, 93.9 fm and watch on line at Wyotoday YouTube and KTAK Facebook.

Most of our local teams will be in the Big Horn Basin tournament at Thermopolis for the boys and Powell for the girls. Teams include Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Thermopolis, Worland and St. Stephens. Shoshoni is on the east side of the Bighorns with games at BigHorn high school.

Wyoming Indian’s Boys Games will be on KWYW, 99.1 and streamed lives on Wyotoday YouTube and KWYW Facebook, Hear the Thermopolis games and watch on KDNO, 101.7 and Wyotoday YouTube and KDNO Facebook.

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers and Tigers are on the road Saturday for a another bout with the Jackson Hole Broncs, the games begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and you can watch them on Wyotoday YouTube or KFCW Facebook.

The Schedule:

Friday

Riverton Basketball vs Cheyenne East 11/14/22 Girls (4:30 p.m.) Boys ( 6 p.m.)

Thermopolis basketball vs Greybull & WIHS Boys only 1:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

WIHS Basketball vs Greybull Boys only 4:30 p.m. @ TMOP

St. Stephens Basketball vs Lovell & Rocky Mountain @ Worland 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Wind River Basketball vs Burlington & Powell Noon & 3 p.m. @ Thermopolis

Worland Basketball vs Riverside & Rocky Mountain 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. @ Worland

Saturday

Riverton Basketball vs Cody Girls (1:30 p.m.) Boys (3 p.m.)

Lander Valley Basketball vs Jackson Girls (2 p.m.) Boys (3:30 p.m.)

Second Day of BigHorn Classic ( TBA)