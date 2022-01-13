Tribe’s Dialysis Center on track to open this spring; Cash incentives for vaccinations offered

The Wind River Family & Community Health Care’s Dialysis Center on West Main Street in Riverton, the former Days Inn Motel, is on track to open this spring. Wind River Care’s Lisa Yawakia reported Thursday in a Wind River Radio Network interview that there still is a lot of work to be done. “We’re looking to open early in 2022, perhaps by spring,” she said.

Yawakia reported that the center will also house the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Diabetes Program and the Tribe’s Cent$ible Nutrition program when complete.

Yawakia also noted that the mask mandate for the Wind River Reservation is still in effect in all Tribal facilities and schools. She said Northern Arapaho Tribal Health is also recommending their members wear N95 or KN95 masks, or double mask and practice social distancing. “We’ve seen fewer hospitalizations since the vaccinations became available and the mask mandate was put in place,” she said. “We urge those tribal members who are not vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

To help encourage vaccinations, she said Wind River Cares is offering a cash incentive for enrolled Northern Arapaho Tribal Members who get vaccinated for Covid-19. The incentive, a cash payment of $50, is being distributed at the Ethete clinic location on Thursday and Friday this week beginning at 10 am each day.

“It’s a first come, first served deal,” she said.

In a facility update, Yawakia said the expansion of the Ethete Clinic has been complete and six new rooms were added. The clinic is adjacent to Blue Sky Hall. “That helps our patients practice social distancing when waiting for treatment.”

Yawakia said Wind River Cares is also now offering emergency dental walk-ins at it’s Arapahoe Clinic at Great Plains. That service is available from 8 a.m. to Noon.