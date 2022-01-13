July 31, 1986 – January 8, 2022

Cody Rae Armajo 34, Passed away in Riverton, WY January 8, 2022. Cody was born on July 31st,1986 in Powell WY to Haroldine Brink & Richard Christian Jr.

Cody enjoyed spending time with her beautiful children. They would enjoy doing outside activities (Volleyball, Basketball, Taking walks.) Another enjoyment for her was to go the casino, she also loved to be in the kitchen cooking and watching the cooking channel.

As a child Cody attended schools at of Wyoming Indian and Lander. Cody had worked numerous jobs but she mostly enjoyed working for the Wind River Casino as a Housekeeper.

Cody is survived by her daughter Cherub Rae Spotted Elk her sons, Ricky Deshawn Armajo, Trace Calen Abe Spotted Elk, Mother, Haroldine Brink of Lander WY, Father Richard Christian Jr of Ethete WY, Sisters Pebbles Bixby of Ethete WY, Taryn Armajo of Lodge Grass MT, Braylee (Frank) Armajo of Lodge Grass MT, Brothers, Brandon(Carmel) Armajo of Lodge Grass MT, Miles Armajo of Ethete, WY, Arlen “Bugs” (Laval) Armajo of Hardin Mt, Shad Armajo of Stanley ND, Richard “Rich” Christian III of Riverton, WY. Aunts Kathy Armajo of Ethete WY, Jolene Christian-Todd of Ethete, WY, Nadine Christian of Ethete WY. Uncles Alfred (Michelle) Armajo JR of Lodge Grass MT, Arlen (Dorcus) Armejo Sr. of Ethete WY, Jerry James (Michelle) McGill of Ethete, WY, Morton Eli (Regina) Armajo of Lander WY. Grandmothers, Sandra McGill of Hudson WY. Grandfathers Alfred Armajo Sr. of Ethete WY, Ernie McGill of Ft. Washakie WY. Also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces Nephew and her friend near and dear to her.

Preceded in Death by Grandmothers, Rhoda Mae Armajo. Grandfather Morton Eli Armajo Sr , Grandmother Genevieve Armajo, Orlando Joe Armajo. Aunts Cheryl (Armajo) Redhouse, Robert G.(Armajo) LittleNest, Uncles Blake “Donnie” Armajo Sr., Clarence “Hance” Armajo, Cousins Clarence “Bull’ Armajo JR., Shawn Eli Armajo.

Extended Family, McGills, Shoyos, Whiteplumes, Crazythunders.

Please sign the family’s on-line registry at www.hudsonsfh.com