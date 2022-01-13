One more dry day today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Breezy conditions will continue in the favored locations. An Alberta Clipper will approach later tonight and bring strong winds and a chance of snow.
Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s for Lander, Dubois, Riverton and Thermopolis with the upper 30s in Shoshoni and Worland
Another day of good weather before the next change
