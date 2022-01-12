RMS Band heading to Lagoon and a Band Festival in Utah

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night approved an out-of-state travel request for the Middle School Band to travel to Utah. Band Instructor Dan Foster said the group was unable to make the trip last year due to Covid-19, but they are excited for the Utah trip this y ear May 6-7.

Three band students were there to plead their case before the school board:

• Fiona Frazer: “I play flute in band and jazz band. I am excited about the 8th grade being able to play at Lagoon. Middle School has been really hard with covid and it’ll be great to finish out the year going on a trip like this.”

• Jameson Spradlin: “I play tenor saxophone in jazz and concert band. The band is really excited to go to Lagoon. e’ve been working hard since 6th grade learning our instruments and would really appreciate being allowed to go to Lagoon and h ope there is extra funding that the school board can provide for the trip.”

• Matthew Hernandez: “I play trumpet in the 8th grade band and participate in Science Olympia. Band is such a fun class. It has been a great place to meet new people and going on trips like the Kinser Jazz Festival, the UW Band Day and the Lander Band Festival have been wonderful experiences that I will never forget.”

Trustees approved the request “per policy and following all COVID-19 restrictions.” The vote was unanimous.