Breaking News

Manager & Assistant Coaches Opportunities A, B, C Legion Baseball

Admin
Article Updated: January 12, 2022
Comments Off on Manager & Assistant Coaches Opportunities A, B, C Legion Baseball

The Riverton Raiders Legion Baseball Program is growing and we are excited for the upcoming season and  looking for a Manager and Assistant Coaches for players ages 13-18 

The Manager will coach the “A” Team, provide leadership for the “B” and C” Teams and supervise the assistant coaches

The Assistant Coaches will coach  the A, B & C Teams

All applicants must possess a high level of integrity, have strong baseball experience and knowledge, and be able to manage the players in a professional manner.  The Manager will work directly with the Riverton Raiders Legion Post 19 Board to further develop the program, to create, maintain, and promote a positive culture.  All candidates must be able to pass a drug test and thorough background checks. 

 Need to have a Flexible schedule to accommodate the practices, travel games, and State Tournaments  (25 to 55 games depending on Team

Pre Season Indoor Practice: Feb-March  Outdoor April-May  depending on weather 

Season Games-May-August -based onTeam’s performance

Application Instructions: Email: [email protected] with your Resume, and a Cover letter and outlining your baseball experience, and your experience as a Manager,  and or  Assistant Coaches. 

Deadline:  January 30, 2022  @ 5 PM MST

Post navigation

Posted in: