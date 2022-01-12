Manager & Assistant Coaches Opportunities A, B, C Legion Baseball

The Riverton Raiders Legion Baseball Program is growing and we are excited for the upcoming season and looking for a Manager and Assistant Coaches for players ages 13-18

The Manager will coach the “A” Team, provide leadership for the “B” and C” Teams and supervise the assistant coaches

The Assistant Coaches will coach the A, B & C Teams

All applicants must possess a high level of integrity, have strong baseball experience and knowledge, and be able to manage the players in a professional manner. The Manager will work directly with the Riverton Raiders Legion Post 19 Board to further develop the program, to create, maintain, and promote a positive culture. All candidates must be able to pass a drug test and thorough background checks.

Need to have a Flexible schedule to accommodate the practices, travel games, and State Tournaments (25 to 55 games depending on Team

Pre Season Indoor Practice: Feb-March Outdoor April-May depending on weather

Season Games-May-August -based onTeam’s performance

Application Instructions: Email: [email protected] with your Resume, and a Cover letter and outlining your baseball experience, and your experience as a Manager, and or Assistant Coaches.

Deadline: January 30, 2022 @ 5 PM MST