Flanagan has contract extended one additional year by School Board

The Riverton School Board met in executive session for just a few minutes Tuesday night and emerged to extend the contract of Superintendent JoAnne Andre Flanagan through the 2023-24 school year. A one year extension. There was no debate and the vote was unanimous.

In an item from Trustee Jody Ray, who is the the liaison to the Riverton Boys and Girls Club, she reported that the original goal of the club was to have 80 kids involved and she said the current enrollment is at 124. She said since its opening here last year, the club has provided 670 days of activities for club members and had distributed 444 snacks. Ray said the next fund raising breakfast for the club is being planned for the last two weeks in April. The Riverton Boys and Girls Club is housed at Rendezvous Elementary.