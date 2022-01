Dawn Daylight Nephi, 41, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022.

An evening service and wake will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at

7:00 pm at the family residence, #4 Tappay Lane, North Fork,

Fort Washakie. Traditional Indian funeral services will be held Saturday,

Janyary 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at the family residence. Burial will be in

the Sacajawea Cemetery.

–Wind Dancer Funeral Home – Fort Washakie