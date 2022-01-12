CWC Board to meet Jan. 19; 2022-23 College Calendar up for approval

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on Wednesday evening, January 19, at the Intertribal Education and Community Center on Campus. The meeting will be available on Zoom as the college is still following Covid protocols and only the trustees and senior staff will gather in person.

In addition to routine reports from the college students, staff and president, the Trustees will review the academic calendar for the 2022-23 academic year.

The agenda is copied below: