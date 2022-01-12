Breaking News

CWC Board to meet Jan. 19; 2022-23 College Calendar up for approval

Article Updated: January 12, 2022
The JoAnne Youtz McFarland Health and Science Center on the campus of Central Wyoming College in Riverton. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on Wednesday evening, January 19, at the Intertribal Education and Community Center on Campus. The meeting will be available on Zoom as the college is still following Covid protocols and only the trustees and senior staff will gather in person. 

In addition to routine reports from the college students, staff and president, the Trustees will review the academic calendar for the 2022-23 academic year. 

